CRPF officials celebrate birthday of fallen colleague's son in Meerut

Meerut, Jun 1 (PTI) A group of CRPF officials celebrated the birthday of the son of a constable of the paramilitary force who was killed during an anti-Naxal operation in 2014.

Officials from group centre Noida visited the home of constable Neeraj Kumar in Meerut on Friday with gifts for his son Chirag who was not born when his father died, a senior CRPF officer told PTI. Chirag turned ten on May 31, he said.

The visiting officials also conveyed gratitude to the family of Kumar who was killed in action on March 11, 2014 in Chhattisgarh. They handed over a gift to the birthday boy who turned 10, he said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks and it is deployed for undertaking anti-Maoist operations in various states affected by left-wing extremism for the last two decades.

This initiative is part of the forces' efforts to express solidarity with the families of its heroes and brave troops, the officer said.