CRPF pays tribute to martyrs of Pulwama attack

Srinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday paid tributes to the 40 jawans who were killed in the Pulwama attack on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the sixth anniversary of the terror attack.

"A solemn ceremony organised at Lethpora-Pulwama to pay homage and respect to the martyrs of CRPF who attained martyrdom in line of duty on 14/2/2019 in Pulwama," a spokesman of the CRPF said.

He said the officers from all forces and civil administration attended the ceremony. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also paid tributes to the fallen CRPF jawans.

"Heartfelt tribute to the courageous martyrs of the heinous Pulwama attack of 2019. Their supreme sacrifice in the service of motherland will forever be remembered. The courage & selfless commitment of our gallant heroes will continue to inspire generations," Sinha wrote in a post on X.

Several local BJP leaders also paid floral tributes to the CRPF jawans at the site of the incident. Among those who visited the spot included BJP spokespersons Altaf Thakur and Sajid Yousuf Shah.

A total of 40 jawans were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosive laden car into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora-Pulwama on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 14 in 2019.