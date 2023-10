Saharanpur (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A CRPF personnel was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Nagal area here, police said on Tuesday.

Amit Kumar (35) was returning to duty on Monday night after celebrating the birthday of his twin daughters when the accident took place, Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.