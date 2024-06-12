CRPF, police pay tributes to jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in Kathua

Jammu: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday paid floral tributes to its jawan who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The two terrorists, who had opened fire in a village in Kathua late Tuesday night, have been killed in an encounter in which one CRPF jawan was killed and a civilian was injured during the subsequent encounter.

The last respects were paid to CRPF jawan Kabir Das by the senior CRPF and police officials at a wreath laying ceremony in Kathua, officials said.

The mortal remains are being sent to his native place in Madhya Pradesh.

The jawan was scheduled to go on leave to his home next week.

Paying tributes to the jawan, Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain said their colleague laid down his life in the encounter and achieved martyrdom.

"He sacrificed his life while fighting with courage and bravery. We salute his martyrdom," Jain said.