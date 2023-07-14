CRPF provides holds medical camp in Pulwama

Pulwama (JK), Jul 14 (PTI) The CRPF is entrusted not just with duty related to internal security of the country, but the paramilitary force also provides a healing touch to the local people under its civic action programme, officials said at a medical camp organised by the force here.

Advertisment

"Apart from our primary responsibility, our aim is to remain connected with the population of Kashmir for which the Government of India sponsors civic action programmes," said Arun Kumar Bharti, commanding officer of 185 Battalion, CRPF.

"We will provide free medical checkup, free medicines and free diabetic checkups. Those who would require further treatment, we will provide them medical help through our hospitals," Bharti added.

Local people benefitting from it are all praise for such initiatives. "It's a very good initiative and people are benefiting from it," Farooq Ahmad, a local resident, said. PTI MIJ SKY SKY