CRPF ready to deploy troops in states for assembly elections: DG

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) The CRPF is fully prepared to deploy troops as required in the election-bound states, its Director General GP Singh said here on Thursday.

He said several rounds of discussions have taken place with the Election Commission and the respective states in this regard.

"In the forthcoming months, we will have elections in five states. We are fully prepared, and we have held several rounds of discussion with the Election Commission as well as the state administrations and police forces concerned," Singh told PTI after attending the CRPF DG's Parade here.

Assembly elections are due to be held in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The CRPF, as the national nodal agency for deployment of central para military forces in the states for elections, has been given the responsibility, he added.

On whether force deployment can be ensured in case the election in Assam is held in a single phase, Singh said, "We are prepared for whichever way the Election Commission decides and whatever directions are given to us by the Ministry of Home Affairs. We will do it accordingly." During the EC's recent visit to Assam, several political parties had demanded single-phase polling in the state. PTI SSG NN