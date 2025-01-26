CRPF seeks security cover transfer of its new DG

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The CRPF has sought the Union home ministry's permission to transfer the VIP security cover of its incoming chief G P Singh to it from the CISF, official sources said on Sunday.

The Union government had on January 19 appointed Singh as the new Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general and he is expected to take charge this week.

A 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Singh is currently working as the Assam director general of police.

The sources said the CRPF has sought permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the transfer of the security cover of its new DG from the CISF to its protection wing for VIPs and high-risk dignitaries.

Singh, who has earlier served in the NIA and the SPG, enjoys a Z category armed security of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir, and a lower Y-plus cover in the rest of the country.

He was extended the security cover a few years ago in view of potential threats to him from anti-national elements due to his extensive work in Assam Police and during his stint in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said.

The CISF also has a VIP security unit.