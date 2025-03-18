CRPF sub-inspector injured in IED explosion in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 18 (PTI) A CRPF sub-inspector was injured in an IED explosion on Tuesday during an anti-Naxal operation in a forest in West Singhbhum district, police said.

The injured SI, Subodh Kumar, was airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The incident took place near Radha Poda village in Jaraikela when the CRPF personnel stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) suspectedly planted by Maoists to target security forces, he said. Earlier, the Naxals started indiscriminate firing at a joint team of security forces during the operation, leading to retaliatory firing by the personnel. The anti-Naxal operation was underway, the SP added. PTI BS RBT