CRPF takes over security of actor-turned-politician Vijay

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) VIP security wing has taken over the security of actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party president C Joseph Vijay, sources said on Tuesday.

The Union home ministry had accorded Vijay Y-category armed security cover in February following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies.

The CRPF VIP security wing has taken over the duty recently, sources said.

As part of the security cover, the 50-year-old will have about seven to eight armed CRPF commandos whenever he travels in Tamil Nadu, they said.

Vijay launched his political party in February last year. It plans to contest the 2026 assembly polls.

