CRPF to hold first-ever anniversary parade in Northeast on Feb 21; Shah to be chief guest

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) The CRPF will celebrate its anniversary parade for the first time in the Northeast on February 21, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to attend the programme as the chief guest here, top officers said on Tuesday.

Eight contingents involving around 1,400 personnel will showcase equipment and other preparedness of the force during the event, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Special Director General (SDG), North East Zone, Raja Srivastava said, "For the first time, the CRPF is celebrating its anniversary parade in the Northeast, underscoring its deep association with the region and its continued commitment to peace, stability and national security." "The 87th anniversary parade on Saturday will be graced by Amit Shah ji as the chief guest. The occasion will honour the service and sacrifices of CRPF personnel and their contribution to national security," he said.

Srivastava said the Director General’s (DG's) Parade will be held on Thursday with the CRPF director general GP Singh to be present as the chief guest.

Both the programmes will be held at the Sarusajai Stadium here.

The SDG (NE Zone) said the anniversary day parade will feature grand ceremonial marching contingents from various CRPF formations, demonstrations on traditional martial arts of the country and a showcase of modern operational equipment and capabilities, reflecting the force’s preparedness to meet emerging security challenges.

Emphasising the CRPF’s association with NE region, Srivastava said it has played a pivotal role in countering insurgency and maintaining law and order in the region.

"Out of the 2,270 personnel of the force who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, 79 are from Assam," he added.

SDG (Training) Deepak Kumar, who was also present at the press meet, said, "About 1,400 personnel, including contingents, bands and buglers from eight sectors of CRPF, will participate in the event." The parade will be commanded by Deepak Daundiyal, a commandant-level officer. The contingent commanders of the sectors will be officers of the rank of assistant commandant, Kumar said.

During the CRPF Day Parade, 26 awards, including six Distinguished Service Medals and five trophies, will be presented by the Union Home Minister.

Kumar said, "The CRPF is primarily deployed in three theaters. On this occasion, the Home Minister will honour the best battalions in all three theaters with trophies." On the day of the DG's parade, a total of 61 medals, eight trophies and one citation will be awarded by the director general, he said.

The best Forward Operating Base among those established in Naxal-affected areas over the past year will also receive a citation from the Director General.

During both these parades, a total of six demonstrations will be showcased in which various types of operations and professional efficiency of the force will be displayed, the SDG (Training) added.

The demonstrations will include band and rifle drill (synchronisation by women personnel of CRPF), Building Intervention Proceedings by Valley QAT, and various crowd control formations by the Rapid Action Force.

Unarmed combat Krav Maga (an Israeli martial art) by the VIP security wing of the force and traditional Indian Martial Arts – Kalaripattu of Kerala, Silambam of Tamil Nadu, Gatka of Punjab and an integrated performance of Chhau Jharkhand/Odisha/Bengal (war dance) – will also be showcased.

CoBRA Commandos will demonstrate raid operations and new IED techniques during the parades, Kumar added.