CRPF training centre receives 'Two Star' accreditation ranking

Chennai, Nov 8 (PTI) The CRPF's Recruit Training Centre at Avadi here has been accredited with "Two Star" ranking by a national board, RTC said on Wednesday.

RTC, Avadi is a premier training centre which imparts basic training to newly inducted Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constables.

An official release said RTC, Avadi is the first paramilitary force institute in Tamil Nadu to get the accreditation.

"The Recruit Training Centre, CRPF, Avadi on November 7 was accredited with Two Star ranking as Very Good training institute by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) after onsite accreditation," the release said.

It further said NABET is a constituent board under the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), New Delhi that provides accreditation to training institutes which meet the set standards.

MJ Vijay, DIG/Principal, RTC, Avadi, received the accreditation certificate, the release said, adding he credited the centre's faculty and staff for their efforts in achieving the recognition. PTI SA SA SS