CRPF VIP wing personnel take out 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Aug 14 (PTI) The CRPF on Wednesday took out a bike rally here as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Personnel of the VIP security and protection wing based in the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) group centre in Greater Noida met locals, children, panchayat members and public representatives as part of the initiative, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

A bike rally was flagged off by CRPF Inspector General (VIP Security) K M Yadav and Deputy IG (DIG) M Dhinakaran as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and the force's personnel distributed the national flag to residents, he said.

The personnel also met children and youngsters, and informed them about the origin of the national flag of India and the campaign linked to it, the officer said.

The CRPF, with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, is the country's largest paramilitary force. It is primarily deployed for operations in Jammu and Kashmir, north eastern states and Naxal violence-affected states apart from guarding a number of high-risk VIPs.