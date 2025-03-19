CRPF woman saves life of passenger in Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A female CRPF sub-inspector has saved the life of a passenger, who fell unconscious in a packed Delhi Metro coach, by promptly performing the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place between the Kirti Nagar and Moti Nagar stations on the Blue line of the metro rail network on Tuesday evening.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Anjali, 27, saw a man in his 40s standing behind her falling unconscious on the floor of the coach. The man probably suffered a cardiac issue and fainted in the train that was heavily crowded, CRPF officials said.

Losing no time, the SI immediately administered CPR on the man and he soon came back to his senses. The passenger was evacuated at the Moti Nagar metro station for proper medical assistance, the officials added.

Anjali, who joined service in 2022, belongs to the 88th Mahila battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and is posted at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi for security duties.

Talking to reporters, she regretted that none of the passengers came forward to help the affected man.

"The SI did a commendable job. The DG (director general) has praised the official and she will be suitably rewarded," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran said.

CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed on a person when his heart stops beating. Security forces personnel are trained to render this procedure during their training. PTI NES RC