CRPF women bike expedition ‘Yashasvini’ leaves for Gujarat from Jammu

Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) The CRPF women's bike expedition ‘Yashasvini’ on Sunday headed out for Gujarat from here, after interacting with people at various places including border areas, officials said.

The ‘Rashtriya Ekta Yatra’ of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) women personnel was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on October 3 from Lal Chowk in Srinagar and reached the CRPF Group Centre CRPF in Jammu the next day.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to J-K LG, who flagged off the expedition team here on Sunday, called the women "Veeranganas of CRPF" and said, "The CRPF is always striving for women empowerment." "The women in CRPF are not only performing their duties in hazardous terrain of J&K and North East but they are also bringing laurels in the field of sports," he added.

Bhatnagar also commended the valour and professionalism of the CRPF for maintaining security as well as law and order in the Union Territory. He also recalled the sacrifices of the force's personnel in the service of the nation and paid homage to them. Having 50 bikers on 25 motorbikes, the expedition will pass through 15 states and two union territories to reach Kevadia in Gujarat on October 31 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, also celebrated as National Unity Day.

During their five-day stay in Jammu, the ‘Yashaswini’ bikers attended various functions organised by regional CRPF units with the help of government and non-government institutions under the leadership of the Jammu Range CRPF.

During the interactive sessions at these events, the expedition team spread the message of "national unity and women empowerment" among the common people, the officials said.

The women bikers also went to the border villages and met the rural population, especially women and youngsters, they added.

The team also spoke to people about the mission of the CRPF and the growing participation of women in the reserve force. They also apprised them of the various schemes being run by the Central government, the officials said. PTI TAS RPA