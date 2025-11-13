CRPF's annual parade to be held at Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 13 (PTI) The annual parade of the CRPF will be held for the first time in the North East at Guwahati, the Assam CMO said on Thursday.

The parade is likely to be held early in 2026.

''For the first time in Assam and the northeastern region, the annual parade of the @crpfindia is going to be held in Guwahati'', the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held initial discussions on the matter with senior officials, including CRPF's Director General G P Singh at the Lok Sewa Bhawan on Wednesday, it said. PTI DG DG RG