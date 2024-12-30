CR's Mumbai division chief Goyal, credited with infra development, completes tenure

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Central Railway's Mumbai division DRM Rajnish Goyal on Monday completed his tenure on the post and handed over charge to Indian Railway Traffic Service officer Harish Mina.

Goyal, who was appointed divisional railway manager in October 2022, is credited with improving infrastructure significantly, including expansion of platforms at key suburban stations.

Platforms number 4 and 5 were widened in Thane by up to three metres during a 63-hour mega block, while platforms were widened and renumbered in Dadar for greater passenger convenience, officials said.

In Kalyan, railway offices and stalls were shifted from platforms to bring about ease of passenger movement.

He also installed iron boxes at the end of platforms to stop people from crossing tracks and risking their lives.

"I tried my best for commuters and am happy I could contribute to the city," Goyal said.

Central Railway's Mumbai division operates 1,700 suburban services every day apart from scores of long distance trains. The division's jurisdiction extends from Igatpuri in the north to Roha and Lonavala in the south. PTI KK BNM