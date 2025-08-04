Crucial for Congress to stay strong as democracy is under threat: Dotasra

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday said that it is crucial for the Congress to stay strong as the democracy is under threat in the country.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, Dotasra alleged that democratic institutions and principles are being consistently undermined, and constitutional institutions are being misused to stifle opposition.

"It is crucial for the Congress to remain strong because democracy and the Republic are being attacked. Voter lists are being manipulated, dissent is being criminalised and dictatorial governance is prevailing," he claimed.

"An atmosphere is being created in which it has become difficult for the Congress party to work," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government in Rajasthan, Dotasra said, "Unfortunately, a 'parchi-sarkar' (government made through a slip of paper) is ruling the state. The chief minister is functioning based on notes handed to him, rather than exercising his own discretion." The Pradesh Congress Committee chief said that ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, the party would organise meetings across all district municipal areas to finalise its preparations. PTI SDA RUK RUK