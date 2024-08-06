Crucial that our armed forces work together to preserve stability in Indo-Pacific: UK envoy to India

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Exercise 'Tarang Shakti', whose first phase kicked off at Sulur on Tuesday, provides an excellent opportunity for the RAF to work closely with the IAF alongside other nations in a "more challenging multilateral environment", significantly enhancing interoperability, the UK government said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), along with the Royal Air Force (RAF) and their counterparts from Germany, Spain, and France are taking part in the first phase of the IAF's maiden multilateral exercise.

The first phase of 'Tarang Shakti' -- the largest multilateral air exercise in the country -- is being held at Sulur in Tamil Nadu from August 6-14.

The RAF contingent comprising 130 personnel, six Eurofighter Typhoons, two A330 Voyager air-to-air refuellers and an A-400M military transport aircraft has arrived at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu, the UK government said in a statement.

"The exercise provides an excellent opportunity for the RAF to work closely with the IAF alongside other nations in a more challenging multilateral environment, significantly enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices," it said.

Rafale from France, Typhoon from Germany, F-18 from Australia and F-16 from Greece, among others, would also be participating in the two-phase exercise.

"I congratulate the Indian Air Force on organising its first multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' and I am delighted that the Royal Air Force is one of the key participants," Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Our cooperation in security and defence extends across the seas, land, and air. It is crucial that our armed forces work together to preserve stability and enhance prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," she said.

Group Captain Neil Jones, Air Adviser, British High Commission, said, "Exercise 'Tarang Shakti' adds to a significant milestone in the ongoing relationship between the air forces of our two countries. Training in a multilateral environment provides a unique exposure to new challenges as well as integration of our tactics and skills across all specialisations." "For the Royal Air Force, it also demonstrates our ability to deploy and sustain air operations over great distances and maintain an effective presence in the Indo-Pacific, whilst working with partner nations; it is a pleasure for us to be here," the group captain said.

About 150 aircraft in total from the IAF and the air forces of participating countries will take part in the exercise spanning the two phases, IAF officials earlier here said.

The IAF had also said that 10 foreign countries would participate with their assets, and 18 countries as observers. PTI KND NSD NSD