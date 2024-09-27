Cruiser boat reaches Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, to soon run on Gobind Sagar Lake

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 27 (PTI) The first cruiser boat to be introduced in the Govind Sagar Lake as part of an initiative to promote tourism in the area has arrived, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur Abid Hussain Sadiq said motorboats, jet skis and rescue boats have already arrived in Bilaspur and the cruiser boat would also be ready soon.

This entire process will take another five to six days, he said.

"As part of a new initiative to promote tourism in Bilaspur, the first cruiser boat of the north zone has arrived and it will soon be run on the Govind Sagar Lake", the deputy commissioner said.

It would be launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the first week of October.

Deputy Commissioner Sadiq said it would not only promote tourism but also create employment opportunities for the locals.

Now the tender process to promote water sports in Koldam has been done, he said, adding that this initiative was a big step towards giving Bilaspur a new identity on the tourism map of the country. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD