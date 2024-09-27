Cruiser boat reaches Himachal's Bilaspur, to be deployed at Gobind Sagar Lake soon

Bilaspur/Shimla, Sep 27 (PTI) The first cruiser boat to be introduced in the Govind Sagar Lake as part of an initiative to promote tourism in the area has arrived, officials said on Friday.

The boat's trial run has begun, and plans are afoot to make the facility available for tourists by the end of October, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement.

The state government is also contemplating introducing heli-taxi services from Bilaspur to Manali or Kullu to cater to tourists looking for unique travel experiences, the statement added.

This initiative aims to boost tourism and leverage the water bodies to position Himachal Pradesh as a premier destination for water-based recreational activities, attracting both domestic and international tourists, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said permission has been secured to commence watersports activities in the Pong Dam at Matiyal and Nangal Chowk area.

The tourism department plans to start operating Shikara rides, cruise floating restaurants, houseboats, and soft watersports activities by June next year.

Sukhu said the commencement of adventure sports activities in Pong Dam aims to attract more tourists to the Kangra district.

"The present Himachal Pradesh government has taken numerous initiatives to promote tourism in the state, and we are expecting to receive around two crore tourists in this calendar year," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur Abid Hussain Sadiq said motorboats, jet skis and rescue boats have already arrived in Bilaspur and the cruiser boat would also be ready soon.

"As part of a new initiative to promote tourism in Bilaspur, the first cruiser boat of the north zone has arrived, and it will soon be run on the Govind Sagar Lake," the officer said.

It would be launched by the chief minister in October, he said, adding that the tender process to promote water sports in Koldam has been done.

This initiative was a big step towards giving Bilaspur a new identity on the country's tourism map, the officer added.