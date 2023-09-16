'Crumbling' law and order, 'rampant' drug menace under AAP regime in Punjab: BJP leader Shergill

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill Saturday alleged that Punjab witnessed "crumbling" law and order, "rampant" drug menace and "wastage" of resources in the one-and-half years of the AAP government.

He accused the Bhagwant Mann government of functioning in a "dictatorial and unconstitutional" manner.

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation completed one-and-half years in office, Shergill said in a statement that as far as crime in Punjab is concerned, the state of affairs is “miserable”.

"Reports of broad daylight murders, extortions, loot, and gang wars have become a routine and the common people are living under constant fear for life and property,” he alleged.

Taking on the state government on its key promise, Shergill sought an explanation from Chief Minister Mann on why his government has not been able to fulfil its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to all women.

On the issue of drug menace, Shergill alleged, “Even though there have been more than 200 drug overdose deaths, the curse of drugs continues unabated. Ever since the Mann government took over, the drug menace has assumed a much more alarming proportion, reflecting the government's complete lack of seriousness in tackling it." "The 'badlav' (change) this government has brought about is that it has turned Punjab into a protest hub state with various sections of the employees staging protests regularly accusing Mann of ignoring their genuine demands. What is more worrying is the fact that whosoever tries to raise its voice against this government has to face the wrath of the government,” he added.

Shergill alleged the “VIP culture” in Punjab is currently at its peak.

Stating that the AAP government in Punjab is being run by a “coterie” sitting in Delhi, Shergill questioned CM Mann as to who has given him the "right to indulge in wasteful expenditure by exploiting Punjab's resources to fulfil the political ambitions of 'Delhi Durbar' headed by Arvind Kejriwal." PTI CHS VSD SMN