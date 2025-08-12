Crusher linked to BJP MLA's kin raided over illegal mining in Himachal

Hamirpur (HP) Aug 12 (PTI) A police team on Tuesday raided a stone crusher owned by Parveen Sharma, a close relative of BJP MLA from Hamirpur assembly segment Shish Sharma, on charges of illegal mining in Sujanpur area, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh found the crusher carrying out illegal quarrying of stones using a poclain and other machines on a site where mining was discontinued since July last year.

Mining and pollution control officials were called to the spot during the raid. Police seized one poclain, four tippers, one mixer, two JCB machines and 50 tippers loaded with freshly extracted boulders.

A case of theft under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and offences under Sections 21 and 22 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act has been registered.

Police said they are also probing possible involvement of mining and other department officials in the case. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ