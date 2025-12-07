CRY launches nationwide 'Wall of Change' campaign to boost volunteer culture

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Child Rights and You (CRY) has rolled out a nationwide campaign, urging its network of volunteers to commit "a million hours of volunteering for India's children" as the country prepares to mark the International Year of Volunteering in 2026.

Branded as Changemakers@Work, the initiative aims to inspire young professionals, homemakers and senior citizens to pledge their time to support children's education, health, nutrition, protection and participation, according to a statement.

"The Wall of Change is our way of bringing people along on our journey," the NGO's CEO, Puja Marwaha, said.

"It is a potent, accessible platform where people can pledge their volunteering hours, share their intent to give back, and see themselves as part of a much larger movement. As these pledges grow, they spark the momentum needed to turn aspirations into action," she said. PTI UZM VN VN