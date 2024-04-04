CS reviews implementation of new criminal laws in J-K

Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the Union Territory.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam were passed by Parliament last year to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act.

The meeting, which was attended by senior officials, including the principal secretary of the home department, discussed the need for changes in the Police Manual and training of personnel in view of the implementations of the new laws, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary noted the measures taken so far for the capacity building and training of personnel.

He also enquired about the batches of police officers from each wing who had received the required training and education about the new laws.

Dulloo called for the designation of a senior police officers as a single-point contact for the implementation of these laws across Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized that the nodal office should address all issues and facilitate communication between different wings of the police department to adopt all changes made in these laws.

During his presentation, Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti, highlighted different initiatives taken by the local administration.

He said that the strategy for implementing these laws rests on three pillars -- capacity building and training of staff, requirement of additional manpower if necessary, and the need for upgrading hardware and technological interventions. PTI AB AB ANB ANB