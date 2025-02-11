CSAB encourages northeasterners to join JEE-2025

Kohima, Feb 11 (PTI) With fewer students in the Northeast pursuing engineering courses, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is making an effort to encourage regional aspirants to register for the 2025 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and join the National Institutes of Technology (NIT).

The CSAB is responsible for centralised counselling of all engineering/technology and architecture/planning undergraduate seats in NITs and several other institutes.

At a press conference held at the Kohima Press Club Tuesday, the CSAB 2025 Organising Committee, led by NIT Rourkela’s Prof Anindya Basu, said how the JEE Main exam opens doors to premier engineering institutions and promising careers.

Basu said that 31 NITs across the country offer excellent opportunities.

He said that the CSAB is making it easier for students from the Northeast to access these opportunities through reserved seats, specialised counselling rounds and multilingual support.

Recognising the unique challenges of North Eastern students, CSAB offers special counselling rounds tailored to this region.

The growing startup ecosystem, skill development in emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, and new research opportunities in the region were also highlighted as key contributors to improved job prospects and economic growth.

CSAB 2025 aims to increase participation from the Northeast, raise awareness about the registration process, and stress the importance of JEE Main in building a skilled workforce that can contribute to the region’s economic growth. PTI NBS NN