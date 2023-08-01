CSIR DG proposes idea of 'technology scale up corridors' for promotion of indigenous technologies

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) CSIR Director General N Kalaiselvi on Tuesday proposed putting in place 'technology scale up corridors' towards making the country rich with indigenous technologies and achieving the goal of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Advertisment

The country needs to excel in technologies, especially in terms of indigenous technologies to become a developed one, she told reporters here on the sidelines of 'One Week, One Lab' event at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here.

"So, from research laboratories we are able to reach the technology readiness level (TRL) of four or at the max five easily with the kind of funding, with the kind of infrastructure that is available already," she said.

However, Indian industries are looking for technologies "at the matured level" which is at the level of 'TRL 8' and above, she said.

Advertisment

But, is there any system which is available to ensure the sustainability of scaling up of this technologies from "TRL 5 to 8", she said.

She proposed the concept of 'technology scale up corridors' in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model wherein the academia can offer space, infrastructure and their own students could be utilised in the venture.

She further said industries can help in reaching the market and the CSIR would become knowledge partners.

Advertisment

"Therefore, with the knowledge capability of CSIR and the marketing ability of the industry and the human resource from the academia, this kind of academia, research laboratories and industry collaboration should happen under the umbrella of technology scale up corridor," Kalaiselvi said.

It is an idea being proposed, she said, expressing hope that the idea will get strengthened in the coming days and years.

She also hoped that we will be able to prove our own technologies not from the proof of concept level but at the matured level of technologies so that India becomes rich with indigenous technologies and the country becomes 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Advertisment

Asked how the proposed 'technology scale up corridors' would operate, she said it's a PPP model being proposed and that the nuances have to be worked out to make the scheme successful.

Earlier, she inaugurated the 'One Week, One Lab' programme of the CSIR - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here.

The "One Week, One Lab' is a nationwide campaign to showcase the technological breakthroughs and innovations in the CSIR labs.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh came up with the possibility of making people visit the labs and witness the ongoing work, she said.

"It is with that kind of an idea to stay connected with the Indian society that we started this 'One Week, One Lab' programme," Kalaiselvi said.

Every laboratory among the 37 CSIR labs is conducting the event in their own style, she said.

The 'One Week, One Lab' at CCMB would be held from August 1-5. PTI SJR SJR SS