CSIR-IIIM signs MoU with LAHDC to set up farm to cultivate medicinal plants in Ladakh

Leh, Nov 12 (PTI) In an endeavour towards promoting the cultivation of medicinal, aromatic and flowering plants in Ladakh, the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) signed a pact with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) on Tuesday to set up a demonstration farm for the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants here, an official said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by CSIR-IIIM Director Dr Zabeer Ahmed and the Executive Councilor (Agriculture) of the LAHDC, Stanzin Chosphel, a spokesperson of the institute said.

He said the CSIR-IIIM has initiated research and development activities to introduce economically more remunerative and industrially-important medicinal and aromatic crops at the Palam farm in Leh on an experimental basis.

The institute is developing scientific protocols for the introduction of successful crops in Ladakh's cropping system so that industrially-important crops can be extended to the farmer's field for large-scale production, the spokesperson said.

He said the introduction of economically-essential crops among the farmer community will develop the agri-entrepreneurship ecosystem in Ladakh and lead to the socio-economic progress of the region's farmers.

The CSIR-IIIM has successfully introduced various crops and is developing protocols for cultivation, processing and post-harvest management to extend these crops to the farmer's field and planning to introduce more crops, the spokesperson said.

He said on a trial basis, the IIIM grew saffron for the first time in open fields in the region. "The institute is establishing a protocol for stabilising the crop production for sustainable production of saffron in Ladakh," he added.

The CSIR-IIIM director highlighted ongoing initiatives and said the other laboratories of the CSIR under the Agri-Nutri Biotech theme will also support the region's progress through scientific advancements in agriculture and the cultivation of medicinal, aromatic and flowering crops. PTI TAS RC