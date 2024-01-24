CSIR-IMTECH celebrates 40th foundation day

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh, on Wednesday celebrated its 40th foundation day.

On the occasion, Sanjeev Khosla, Director of the premier institute, recalled what started as a makeshift laboratory in a warehouse is today a sprawling 47-acre campus.

Addressing a gathering at the institute, Khosla apprised it with the institute's achievements during the last forty years.

Khosla highlighted the translational efforts of IMTECH scientists that has resulted in a higher rate technology transfer to the industry of the total filed patents.

"Surely, we have come a long way but one thing that has remained common in the last 40 years has been our commitment and resolve towards addressing unmet healthcare and industrial needs through microbial interventions and with state-of-the-art processes and platforms," Khosla said.

Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh delivered this year's Foundation Day lecture on 'Impact of Technology on Society' and highlighted the importance of technologies that is shaping the lives of humankind.

During her lecture, Vig, as per the IMTECH statement, touched upon vital aspects of technology through wireless and satellite communication, space programme, nuclear programme, infrastructure, automobiles and industry and how they have evolved over the years. PTI SUN RPA