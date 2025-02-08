CSIR-NIIST develops technology for converting biomedical waste into soil additives

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (PTI) The CSIR-NIIST (National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology) here on Saturday announced that it has developed an automated biomedical waste conversion rig that can disinfect pathogenic biomedical waste without the use of costly and energy-intensive incinerators.

Titled as "Srjanam", the rig would be formally launched by Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and would be installed and commissioned at a function at AIIMS, New Delhi on February 10, according to an official statement.

The automated biomedical waste conversion rig can disinfect pathogenic biomedical waste such as blood, urine, sputum, and laboratory disposables, without the use of costly and energy-intensive incinerators, besides imparting a pleasant fragrance to these foul-smelling toxic waste, it said.

The prototype equipment, with a daily capacity of 400 kg, can handle 10 kg degradable medical waste per day in the initial phase.

The technology, once validated, will be ready for full-scale implementation after securing approval from competent authorities, it said.

Through this technology, CSIR-NIIST aims at an innovative and alternative solution for the safe, inexpensive and environment-friendly disposal of pathogenic biomedical waste.

The technology, developed by CSIR-NIIST, has been confirmed by expert third-parties for its antimicrobial action and non-toxic nature of the treated material.

It can also disinfect laboratory disposables for direct recycling. Soil studies have confirmed that the treated biomedical waste is superior to organic fertilizers like vermicompost, it said.

"With its potential to transform treated waste into value-added soil additives with minimal human intervention, our technology provides a safer solution for healthcare facilities, avoids the risk of spills and occupational exposure, and assists in preventing uncontrolled spread of infectious microbes," said C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST.

India produces 743 tonne of biomedical waste daily, according to the 2023 annual report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It presents a significant challenge for proper management and disposal.

Improper segregation, open dumping, open burning, and inadequate incineration lead to severe health hazards, such as the release of harmful human carcinogens, particulate matter, and ash residues, it said.

Increased biomedical waste generation demands more transportation facilities, increasing the risk of accidents and spills. The WHO has also emphasized the importance of innovative and alternative protocols for pathogenic biomedical waste disposal.

Anandharamakrishnan said the dumping of biomedical waste at any premise is prohibited by law. However, there have been several incidents of dumping the biomedical waste generated in one state across the borders of the neighbouring states.

Incineration is a costly energy-intensive strategy that forces the stakeholders to adopt simpler and cheaper, but sometimes illegal means, to dispose biomedical waste, the official statement added. PTI LGK KH