CSIR-NIIST launches interactive series to foster dialogue with Science, Tech leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (PTI) The CSIR-NIIST on Tuesday launched an interactive engagement series aimed at fostering dialogue with visionary Science and Technology (S&T) leaders driving India’s research ecosystem.

The flagship initiative -- Face to Face with S&T Leaders -- of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR–NIIST) was inaugurated by Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, a NIIST release said.

Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR–NIIST, presided over the function and highlighted the institute’s commitment to impactful, mission-oriented, and interdisciplinary research, it said.

In his inaugural address, Gokhale remarked that India was witnessing an unprecedented opportunity in science and technology, the release said.

He also noted that research institutions today are equipped with advanced infrastructure and sophisticated instrumentation, unlike in earlier years, it said.

He also highlighted that the world was now entering its fourth major revolution --Biologisation -- following the industrial, electrification, and digitisation revolutions.

To stay relevant, the existing institutions must redefine their goals to meet emerging national and global demands, particularly in Health Bio and Environment Bio, he was quoted as saying by the release.

Gokhale also inaugurated the newly established Agrivoltaic Facility at CSIR–NIIST, a state-of-the-art platform designed to integrate renewable energy generation with sustainable agricultural practices, it said.