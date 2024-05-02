CSIR-NIIST opens innovation centre for startups

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (PTI) In a boost to the startup ecosystem, the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science Technology (CSIR-NIIST) has set up a dedicated innovation centre on its campus here to incubate technology-driven start-ups to come out with innovative and marketable products.

Advertisment

Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd and chairman of research council of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-NIIST, inaugurated the facility, NIIST said on Thursday.

It said CSIR-NIIST Director C Anandharamakrishnan was also present during the recent inauguration.

"After executing the agreements with the selected incubatees, the keys for the co-working spaces for them were handed over by Anandharamakrishnan on May 1, marking the commencement of their collaboration with the institute," the release said.

Advertisment

It said the facility envisions to provide an inclusive ecosystem to develop and translate scientific and technical knowledge into innovations and convert them into commercial and technopreneurial ventures.

"The facility will cater to the demand for strategic evaluation, protection, licensing and transfer of technologies in an attempt to nurture start-ups and early-stage companies," it added.

The centre will also provide comprehensive value-added services including those relating to the intellectual property rights (IPR), legal, financial and technical advisory, tailored to the needs of the incubatees.

The companies selected for the programme as resident incubates are AbrinAldrich Agronic Products, Bio Vastum Solutions, Tuneup08 Automotives, Vitaliz Biosciences and Embedite, it said.

Meanwhile, the companies including, Neuflow Energy, Bayesian Ways LLP, Biolaxi Enzymes, Kuruvi Spice, OceanLux CCU Tech and Athmic Biotech Solutions, were selected under Associate Incubatees. PTI RRT RRT KH