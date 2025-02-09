CSIR-NIIST to deploy biomedical waste treatment technology at AIIMS

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to get an automated biomedical waste conversion rig that can disinfect pathogenic biomedical waste such as blood, urine, sputum and laboratory disposables, without the use of costly and energy-intensive incinerators.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh will formally commission the waste conversion rig, 'Srjanam', developed by CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

The prototype equipment, with a daily capacity of 400 kg, can handle 10 kg degradable medical waste per day in the initial phase and convert it into soil additives.

"With its potential to transform treated waste into value-added soil additives with minimal human intervention, our technology provides a safer solution for healthcare facilities, avoids the risk of spills and occupational exposure, and assists in preventing uncontrolled spread of infectious microbes," said C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR (NIIST).

The technology, once validated, will be ready for full-scale implementation after securing approval from competent authorities.

Through this technology, CSIR-NIIST aims to provide an innovative and alternative solution for the safe, inexpensive and environment-friendly disposal of pathogenic biomedical waste, Anandharamakrishnan said.

The technology has been validated by expert third parties for its antimicrobial action and non-toxic nature of the treated material.

Incineration is a costly, energy-intensive strategy that forces the stakeholders to adopt simpler and cheaper, but sometimes illegal means, to dispose of biomedical waste.

The CSIR-NIIST technology can also disinfect laboratory disposables for direct recycling. Soil studies have confirmed that the treated biomedical waste is superior to organic fertilizers like vermicompost.

India produces 743 tonnes of biomedical waste daily, which presents a significant challenge for proper management and disposal.

Improper segregation, open dumping, open burning and inadequate incineration lead to severe health hazards, such as the release of harmful human carcinogens, particulate matter and ash residues.

Increased biomedical waste generation demands more transportation facilities, increasing the risk of accidents and spills. The WHO has also emphasised the importance of innovative and alternative protocols for pathogenic biomedical waste disposal, a statement from CSIR-NIIST said. PTI SKU DIV DIV