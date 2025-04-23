CSIR-NIIST to host conclave on intellectual property monetisation next month

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Veteran defence scientist V K Saraswat will inaugurate a conclave on the monetisation of intellectual property organised by CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) next month.

The conclave, scheduled for May 14 at Thiruvananthapuram, is part of the golden jubilee celebrations of CSIR-NIIST. Saraswat is a Niti Ayog member and former director general of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The 'Conclave on IP Monetization and Technology Transfer' aims to empower research organisations and industries to strategically protect intellectual property (IP), assess its commercial viability, and translate innovations into marketable products, said CSIR-NIIST Director Dr C Anandharamakrishnan in a statement.

"In today's knowledge-driven economy, it is important that research does not remain confined to laboratories but reaches society through strategic partnerships, robust IP frameworks, and commercialisation pathways," Anandharamakrishnan said.

The conclave will explore cutting-edge trends in IP monetisation, including the formation of IP-based Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) companies, leveraging share sales for fundraising, and utilizing IP as equity in startups, said R S Praveen Raj, a senior principal scientist and the convenor of the conclave.