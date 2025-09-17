CSIR Startup Conclave pushes India's innovation in traditional medicine into global market

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Traditional medicines blending with modern science for affordable and globally competitive solutions were in full display at the CSIR Startup Conclave in Lucknow, with industry observers noting that such events help in accelerating India's bid to become a global hub for herbal healthcare innovation.

At the two-day conclave, research institutions, startups, and policymakers joined forces to demonstrate how herbal formulations are moving from laboratories to the marketplace, with anti-diabetes drug BGR-34 emerging as one of the star attractions.

It showcased the work of four Lucknow-based laboratories of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) -- the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), and the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI).

Together, these institutes have developed 13 major herbal drugs, addressing lifestyle and chronic diseases. These include BGR-34 for combating diabetes, paclitaxel derived from the bark of the Arjuna tree for blood cancer, and picroliv for fatty liver and liver cell degeneration.

Jointly developed by NBRI and CIMAP, the BGR-34 formulation uses six herbs -- Daruharidra, Giloy, Vijaysar, Gudmar, Manjistha, and Methi.

Already recognised for its ability to regulate blood sugar, the drug is also being positioned as a potential solution for long-term diabetes reversal, an area where global healthcare is now shifting focus.

"Worldwide, the narrative is moving beyond diabetes control to diabetes reversal," said Dr Sanchit Sharma, the executive director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, which is marketing the drug.

"Formulations like BGR-34 represent the synergy of Ayurveda and modern science, and such models could become the foundation for a diabetes-free society in the years to come," added Dr Sharma.

Commenting on the growing potential of India's herbal medicine sector in both domestic and international markets, Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, during his visit to the conclave, said the initiative exemplifies the "lab to people" model of innovation.

He urged startups to leverage government-developed technologies and scale them to global markets where demand for natural and herbal remedies is surging.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also visited the exhibition, encouraged researchers to accelerate the commercialisation of herbal solutions.

Industry observers note that initiatives like the CSIR Startup Conclave serve as a bridge between research and enterprise, accelerating India's bid to become a global hub for herbal healthcare innovation.

As Dr Sharma put it, "This is more than just about one drug -- it's about building a sustainable healthcare model rooted in India's tradition, powered by science, and being competitive on the world stage." PTI PLB NSD NSD