CSIR working on indigenisation of tech so that India can become developed nation: DG

Jamshedpur, Nov 27 (PTI) The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was working to address the challenges being faced in food, water, energy, healthcare and strategic security, with indigenisation of technology, its Director-General N Kalaiselvi said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the platinum jubilee celebrations of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur on Wednesday, Kalaiselvi said that to become a developed nation, India needs to indigenise technologies.

"CSIR has twin targets -- whatever we do in the lab should find its applications in the Indian industries, and it should touch the lives of common people," she said.

Kalaiselvi said CSIR has developed a small kit to diagnose sickle cell anaemia.

"CSIR is working in three different areas to alleviate sickle cell anaemia -- screening, treatment and curative intervention. We have already completed screening of over 25 lakhs sickle cell anaemia patients in the country," she said.

"A drop of dry blood can identify whether the patient was having sickle cell anaemia within 20 minutes. The kit has been indigenously developed by CSIR," she added.

Kalaiselvi said CSIR is also working on carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), which can capture carbon dioxide emissions to either store it or reuse it in products. PTI BS SOM