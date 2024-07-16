CSIR's first woman DG N Kalaiselvi gets two-year extension

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The government on Tuesday extended the tenure of N Kalaiselvi as Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) by two years.

Kalaiselvi is the first woman to have been appointed to the post. She was appointed in August 2022.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Kalaiselvi as Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DG, CSIR-cum-Secretary, DSIR), as per usual terms and conditions, for a period of two years beyond August 7, 2024, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Known for her work in the field of lithium ion batteries, she has risen through the ranks in CSIR and broken the proverbial glass ceiling by becoming the first woman scientist to head the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) in February 2019.

Kalaiselvi had started her career in research as an entry-level scientist at the same institute.

Hailing from Ambasamudram, a small town in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, her research interests include waste-to-wealth driven electrodes and electrolytes for energy storage and electrocatalytic applications. PTI AKV AKV MNK MNK