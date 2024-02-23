CSL delivers 13th electric hybrid ferry to Kochi Water Metro

Kochi, Feb 23 (PTI)The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), country's premier shipbuilding and ship repair company here, on Friday delivered the 13th electric hybrid ferry to Kochi Water Metro.

At the delivery protocol signing ceremony held at the shipyard today, Harikrishnan S, Chief General Manager of the CSL and Shaji P Jananardhanan, the Chief General Manager of the KMRL, signed the document.

The electric hybrid state-of-the-art vessel can ferry 100 people and is designed to provide efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient transportation options.

"With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, this ferry is equipped with electric hybrid technology, ensuring reduced emissions and minimized environmental impact," the CSL said in a release.

The CSL and the KMRL worked closely towards the successful completion of this project, which contributes significantly to the sustainable development and modernization of water transportation in Kochi, it said. PTI RRT RRT ROH