CSR fund scam: Accused sent to police custody

Kochi, Feb 6 (PTI) A local court in Muvattupuzha near here on Thursday remanded 26-year-old Anandu Krishnan to five days of police custody for further investigation into the case of allegedly duping multiple people by falsely promising scooters and laptops at half price with the help of CSR funds.

The Muvattupuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court allowed the plea of the police seeking his custody for further interrogation.

Krishnan was taken to his office in Muvattupuzha for evidence collection and will be subjected to a detailed questioning, police sources said.

Police are also examining his bank accounts to track how he utilised the money obtained through the fraud.

Three cars owned by Krishnan have been seized. Meanwhile, more complaints are being filed against him, including in his hometown of Thodupuzha.

Krishnan, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district, was arrested for allegedly defrauding people of several crores by promising scooters, sewing machines, home appliances, and laptops at half price.

Several political leaders including BJP state vice president A N Radhakrishnan, Congress leader Lali Vincent and NGO Federation chairman Anandakrishnan are alleged to be involved in the scam.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan denied any involvement in the alleged scam, stating that the Kochi-based Society for Integrated Growth of the Nation (SIGN), a 12-year-old organisation he chairs, was also a victim of the fraud.

Addressing reporters here, Radhakrishnan stated that SIGN participated in the initiative as part of its social service efforts and noted that several other leaders, including Ministers V Sivankutty, R Bindu, and MP Hibi Eden, had been part of similar projects.

"Despite having over 40 years of political experience, I have been associated with SIGN for 12 years. During this period, around 5,620 scooters were distributed as part of social service initiatives, with many public representatives and political party members contributing purely for social welfare. Several organisations have also supported these efforts," he said.

Radhakrishnan further added that the organisation functioned only as an implementation agency and was not linked to any NGO confederations.

"We never received any money directly. Our role was limited to operating under an agreement and transferring funds collected from customers to designated parties. All financial transactions are documented," he said, adding that SIGN became aware of the scam only after reports emerged about the suspect’s bank accounts being frozen.

The BJP leader also admitted his acquaintance with Krishnan, the accused, through K N Anandakumar, Executive Director of the Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.

Anandakumar, who is also chairman of NGO Federation, told reporters that Krishnan was the sole proprietor of the firm, and they failed to be aware of his fraud.

"We appointed him as national coordinator of NGO confedaration and now realised that it was a big mistake," he told a news channel.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Seed Society, Pandalam in Alappuzha district, have urged that Krishnan, the key accused in the fraud case, should be given an opportunity to refund the victims.

Addressing a press conference, they stated that they believe the case is indeed a fraud but attributed it to delays in receiving funds.

"The money was collected from women as part of the "Women on Wheels" project. However, so far, only 60 scooters have been distributed, while 3,028 women are still awaiting their vehicles," Seed Society treasurer Ansari said.

More complaints are emerging against Krishnan. The total fraud is now expected to be around Rs 600-700 crore, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said around 50 complaints have been received from the North Paravur area in Ernakulam alone, involving fraud worth crores.

So far, 12 cases have been registered against him in Idukki district based on various complaints, he added.

Krishnan had been running the fraud since 2022 by registering societies, with women being the primary victims, police said.

Krishnan was arrested last week for operating the scam through the Muvattupuzha Socio-Economic Development Society, where he lured members into depositing money in a consultancy he set up, promising them two-wheelers at half price.

He had created multiple consultancies under his name and conducted transactions through them.

According to police, he convinced people that he was the national coordinator of the National NGO Federation and that he had been entrusted with managing CSR funds of various companies in India.

Police said that the accused set up such societies in every block of the state and collected money through 62 "seed societies".

The police also said that the accused used his political links for covincing the victims and the role of certain political leaders was also being investigated in connection with the fraud.

Many companies were not even aware that the accused was carrying out the fraud by promising CSR funds from them, police added.

They also said that the accused, during an interrogation, admitted that he had not received any CSR funds from any company so far.

Besides several cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust against him in Ernakulam and Idukki districts, a case was registered against Krishnan and six others, including Congress leader Lali Vincent, in Kannur district for the same offences.

Lali Vincent said she will initiate legal action against Anandakumar for raising allegations against her in connection with the scam.