CSR fund scam: IUML MLA denies charges of cheating, says he also victim

Malappuram (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) A day after being booked for allegedly cheating people by falsely promising scooters and laptops at half price using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, IUML MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram on Saturday claimed that he, too, was a victim of the fraud.

Speaking to reporters here, Kanthapuram criticised the state government and General Education Minister V Sivankutty for registering a case against him by Perinthalmanna police based on a complaint by a woman who alleged cheating of a sum of Rs 21,000 after being promised a laptop at half price.

He accused the state government of targeting NGOs, who are the real victims, instead of going after the actual culprits behind the multi-crore fraud that took place across Kerala.

"It was Minister Sivankutty who inaugurated the office of National NGO Confederation on August 2023 and said that this organisation could bring all charitable organisations under a single umbrella and the leadership of this organisation can be trusted," Kanthapuram said.

He had also extended support of state government to this confederation, the MLA alleged.

"Following this, our NGOs and several people applied for laptops," he said, adding that he had not taken even a single paisa collected from the people and it was solely transferred to the confederation's account.

They distributed a few laptops, scooters and fertilizers, but after not receiving the rest of the laptops as promised even after four months, we contacted Anandakrishnan, chairman of the NGO confederation, he said.

The Perinthalmanna police also registered two more cases in connection with the fraud, including one based on a complaint lodged by Kanthapuram himself.

In his complaint, the MLA alleged that Rs 1.88 crore had been swindled from a charitable organization in his constituency, Mudra Charitable Society, after promising laptops, two-wheelers, and sewing machines.

He accused functionaries of the National NGO Confederation, including Anandu Krishnan, the key accused arrested in the case of orchestrating the scam in 2024.

Krishnan, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district, was arrested for allegedly defrauding people of several crores by promising scooters, sewing machines, home appliances, and laptops at half price.

According to the police, the MLA's secretary has also been booked on the same charges.

The accused allegedly advertised through news articles and WhatsApp messages, claiming that beneficiaries could obtain laptops by paying only 50 per cent of the price, with delivery promised within 40 days, police said.

They also personally convinced victims to trust the scheme.

On September 25, 2024, at the office of the first accused, Perinthalmanna MLA Kanthapuram, located at Jubilee Road Junction, the victim paid Rs 21,000 in cash and via bank transfer to the second accused, the MLA's secretary, according to the FIR filed by the police.

"If a case was registered against me, several panchayat members of CPI(M) who distributed laptops supplied by the alleged firm also should be booked," Kanthapuram urged.

The police on Saturday brought Krishnan, the key accused in the scam, to Erattupetta, Pala and Thodupuzha to gather evidence.

The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the scam, which has led to complaints from across the state.

The 26-year-old Krishnan was remanded to five days of police custody on Thursday for further investigation into the case. PTI ARM ARM KH