CSR fund scam: Will bring out those involved through probe, says CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (PTI) The CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday termed the sensational CSR fund scam as one of "the biggest frauds" the state has ever witnessed and wanted to bring out everyone involved in it through a comprehensive probe announcement by the government.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the Left party had nothing to hide regarding the scam and assured that anyone associated with it would face appropriate action.

"It was a big fraud. The Congress and the BJP were involved. It was a massive scam orchestrated by all of them together," he told reporters.

Emphasising the need to expose the fraudsters, the Marxist leader said the government had already announced a comprehensive investigation and formed a special team for the probe.

"We have nothing to hide. As far as we are concerned, we do not tolerate any form of wrongdoing," he said.

He also alleged that IUML legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram and several Congress leaders were linked to the CSR scam.

However, Govindan dismissed questions about state ministers attending programmes organised by the accused as part of the multi-crore scam.

His remarks came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case in connection with the CSR fund scam, in which fraudsters swindled money from numerous people across Kerala by falsely promising to provide laptops, two-wheelers and home appliances at half-price.

The ED’s Kochi zonal office registered the case on Tuesday, according to agency sources.

Recently the Kerala Police transferred the investigation to its Crime Branch wing.

According to complaints received by the police, fraudsters lured victims by falsely claiming that the discounts were part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of various NGOs and charitable organisations.

The total amount defrauded in these cases is estimated to be around Rs 37 crore, police said.

The police have arrested Anandu Krishnan, a resident of Thodupuzha in the Idukki district for allegedly defrauding people of several crores by promising scooters, sewing machines, home appliances and laptops at half price. PTI LGK SSK KH