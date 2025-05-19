CSR initiative: Sprawling waiting area for families of Yerawada jail inmates inaugurated

Pune, May 19 (PTI) A waiting area for families visiting inmates at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune was inaugurated on Monday, an official said.

The facility, developed under the CSR initiative of Cybage Foundation, can accommodate over 1,000 visitors, he said.

"It includes seating arrangements, sanitation units, drinking water stations, a snack kiosk, a feeding room for mothers, and a covered walkway to meeting rooms. It also houses a legal consultation room and organized registration counters to streamline visitor movement. Until now, relatives had to wait in an open area outside the prison premises," the official added.

"The facility will make the long wait of visiting families more comfortable. The official capacity of this prison is around 2,700, but it currently houses nearly 7,000 inmates," said Yerawada Central Prison Superintendent Sunil Dhamal.

This is not just a structure of brick and mortar but a space built with empathy and a deep understanding of silent suffering, said Ritu Nathani, Head of Cybage Foundation and board director of Cybage Software Private Limited.

Cybage Foundation led the end-to-end development of the project in coordination with jail authorities and local government departments, Nathani said.