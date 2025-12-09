CSS Group C staff meet Jitendra Singh, raise promotion issues

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A delegation from the Central Secretariat Services (CSS) Group C Employees’ Association met Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh at Parliament on Tuesday and submitted a representation outlining concerns over delayed promotions and cadre restructuring.

The delegation highlighted long-pending issues affecting Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) employees, an official statement said.

According to the representation, Group C employees requested timely promotional avenues for MTS and CSCS staff, pointing out that many have to wait for several years for career advancement.

They also urged the minister for early publication and implementation of the first CSCS Cadre Review to establish a "predictable" career progression structure.

During the interaction, Singh said the government had recently undertaken large-scale promotions across the CSS, Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS).

He noted that these steps were aimed at clearing decades-long stagnation accumulated during previous administrations, the statement said.

The minister recalled that over 8,000 promotions were issued on June 30, 2022, while more than 16,200 promotion orders were cleared between 2022 and 2024 across various grades.

He said the Department of Personnel and Training had also processed backlog promotions in reserved categories.