CT Ravi booked for promoting hatred and enmity via social media post: EC

Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) BJP leader CT Ravi was on Friday booked for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between citizens through his social media post, the Election Commission said.

The action was initiated by the election officials of Chikkamagaluru, they said.

Taking to 'X', the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said Chikkamagaluru election Officials have booked an FIR against CT Ravi for his post on X for violation under the Representation of the People Act and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code in Basavanahalli police station for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between different classes of citizens. PTI AMP AMP SDP