CTAN demands re-examination of Nagaland Forest Guard exam

Kohima, Jan 29 (PTI) The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has formally demanded a re-examination of the Forest Guard written examination conducted on July 12 last year, alleging serious irregularities and procedural lapses.

In a representation submitted to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Nagaland, CTAN alleged that the examination process was marred by multiple violations of standard recruitment norms.

Among the key issues raised were the conduct of the examination without OMR sheets, absence of any mention of negative marking in the notification and question paper, and the collection of question papers after the exam despite the subsequent release of the answer key, which prevented candidates from verifying their responses.

CTAN also alleged that correction pens were allowed in some examination centres while prohibited in others, creating unequal conditions for candidates. It further claimed that candidates were charged ₹300 each in the name of Medical Fitness Certificates.

CTAN, through its Convenor Meshenlo Kath and Co-Convenor Kaqheto Kughutu, demanded that the concerned authority order a re-examination of the Forest Guard written examination "to uphold fairness, transparency, and justice" and safeguard the integrity of the recruitment process. PTI NBS NBS RG