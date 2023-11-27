CtrlS Datacenters pledges Rs 2 cr to upgrade infra at Vandalur Zoo

Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, a datacenter service provider has committed Rs 2 crore towards upgrading the infrastructure at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park here, the company said on Monday.

The funding is expected to be spent over the next two years for maintenance and improvement of infrastructure at the Zoo, including laying of new water channels, roads among others.

"There is a larger meaning for our role in society, benefiting every layer of community and walk of life. What we are doing with the historical Arignar Anna Zoological Park is part of our larger philosophy to genuinely make a difference to the environment and public infrastructure" said CtrlS Datacenters Founder and Chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy in a release.

Spread across 1,490 acres, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as the 'Vandalur Zoo' is home to 2,553 animals comprising 234 species. It attracts over 20 million visitors annually.

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd operates 12 datacenters across seven markets. It also plans to explore overseas locations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the release added. PTI VIJ ROH