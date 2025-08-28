CU exams went on smoothly, 96 pc of students appeared: Official

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) Amid a row over exams scheduled on the foundation day of the students' wing of the ruling TMC in West Bengal, the tests conducted by the Calcutta University for B.Com, BA, B.Sc, and Bachelor of Laws went on smoothly on Thursday, a varsity official said.

Around 96 per cent of students appeared for the tests, Calcutta University interim-Vice Chancellor Santa Dutta said.

"Truth has triumphed today with 96 per cent of candidates appearing for the exams," Dutta told reporters.

The CU did not reschedule the fourth-semester examinations scheduled for Thursday, despite repeated requests by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) to postpone the tests, arguing that August 28 marks the foundation day of the students' organisation.

The interim-VC said that neither the ruling party nor any other political party should make such requests to reschedule dates of exams for their programmes in future.

The examinations for the B.Com, BA, B.Sc. and Bachelor of Laws papers were held in two halves of the day across 82 colleges in the state, the official said.

In total, around 30,000 candidates appeared for Thursday's exams across 82 colleges, he added.