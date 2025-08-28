CU exams went on smoothly, over 90 pc of students appeared: Official

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) Amid a row over exams scheduled on the foundation day of the TMC's student wing, the tests conducted by the Calcutta University for the B.Com, BA, B.Sc, and Bachelor of Laws went on smoothly on Thursday, a varsity official said.

Over 90 per cent of students appeared for the tests, he said.

The CU did not reschedule the fourth-semester examinations scheduled for Thursday, despite repeated requests by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) to postpone the tests, arguing that August 28 marks the foundation day of the students' organisation.

The examinations for the B.Com, BA, B.Sc. and Bachelor of Laws papers were held in two halves of the day across 82 colleges in the state, the official said.

"Examinations were held smoothly. We have witnessed the presence of over 90 per cent of the students in today's examinations," the senior official of the Calcutta University told PTI.

In total, around 30,000 candidates appeared for Thursday's exams across 82 colleges. PTI SUS SCH BDC