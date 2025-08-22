CU officiating VC Santa Dutta alleges bias in selection process of permanent vice chancellor

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) In a stinging attack on the West Bengal government, Calcutta University officiating vice-chancellor Santa Dutta on Friday alleged that despite having the "requisite qualification", she was not called for an interview for the post of permanent VC due to bias against her.

Dutta, who was appointed by Governor CV Ananda Bose as officiating VC following the exit of Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee in 2023, told reporters that she had the required administrative experience as head of department and dean for several years.

She added that she had won six medals, including two golds, from the university, headed an ICC committee to address abuse and harassment complaints, and was "liked by students and staff." "I am an apolitical person and have been liked and appreciated by the stakeholders of the university, irrespective of political affiliations. But since day one, I have not been in the good book of this government. I am the only VC who has not even been called for an interview. My name does not figure in the panel of the committee formed by the chief minister. I think the selection process was done in an arbitrary manner," she said.

Asked if her decision not to change the date of the semester law exams on August 28, which clashed with the ruling party’s student wing foundation day, affected her prospects, Dutta said, "The decision not to call me for an interview had been taken before the announcement of the exam date. But apparently, the decision not to change the exam date also angered the education minister and the government." "It was a decision taken by the Syndicate unanimously and not by me alone. Had we given in to the demands by the students’ body by changing the date of the exam, that would have set a bad precedent. The university administration decided unanimously that except government holidays there will be no other consideration in fixing the academic calendar," she asserted.

Dutta maintained she had taken up several projects to boost infrastructure at the university, though "many works lie unfinished." Asked if she was hurt by the developments, she replied, "Yes. I have such a long association with this university, and it hurts if I am faced with such a situation." Earlier, Education Minister Bratya Basu had criticised her refusal to change the exam date, saying, "I think we will see another VC by August 28." He accused Dutta of overstaying her tenure, claiming she was "illegally continuing in her post with the covert support of Governor Bose and the BJP government at the Centre." "I have never been a political person. Can't fathom why the education minister had been speaking against me for days," Dutta said.

Headed by a former Supreme Court judge, the panel to appoint VCs of 15 state universities, including CU, has conducted interviews at a city hotel from August 19-21 with over 20 academics called for the purpose.

Sources said two senior academics are in contention for the post of full-time CU VC by the panel.