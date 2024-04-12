CUET-PG results to be out by tonight; guide to check and download results online

New Delhi: University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday announced that the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) examinations will be released on April 12 on the official website.

The CUET-PG examinations for 2024 were officially concluded on March 28, 2024.

"NTA is working to announce the CUET-PG results by tonight. These scores are used for admission to various PG programmes at several Indian universities. Good luck to all those who sat for CUET-PG," said Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on his 'X' handle.

Where to check CUET-PG 2024 results

Common University Entrance Test 2024 Postgraduates will be able to view and download their results from the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

A step-by-step guide to download CUET-PG 2024 results

Step 1: Go to the CUET PG portal at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Look for a section dedicated to "Results" or "Candidate Login" on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the specific link for downloading the CUET PG 2024 results and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password used during registration, ensuring accuracy.

Step 5: Upon successful login, your CUET PG 2024 scorecard should be visible on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF file and retain a printout for future reference.

CUET-PG 2024 result validity

According to the NTA notification, the CUET PG exam result will remain valid for one academic year only. For instance, if a candidate appears for the CUET-PG exam in 2024, the result will hold validity only for the academic year 2024-25.

Post-result declaration, participating colleges of CUET PG will release cutoff lists/merit lists. Subsequently, candidates selected based on the CUET PG Merit List will proceed to the counselling phase.

CUET-PG 2024 counselling

The CUET-PG 2024 counselling will be conducted independently by each participating institution. Applicants are required to apply individually for their preferred college and course. Following the completion of the counselling process, each college will announce the CUET PG seat allotment results in 2024.