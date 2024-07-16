CUET-UG results delay: Jamia to mull alternate strategy to hold UG admissions

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Jamia Millia Islamia is mulling to chalk out an alternate strategy to hold its undergraduate admissions this year amid the uncertainty over the declaration of the CUET-UG result declaration, an official said on Tuesday.

The varsity will hold a meeting of deans of all schools on Thursday to discuss the issue and come up with a solution to start the admission process at the earliest, the official told PTI. Jamia is the lone central university in the national capital which has not implemented the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET) system for taking admissions into its UG and PG courses completely.

It accepts CUET scores for admissions into 15 out of the 50 undergraduate courses and five out of the 86 master’s programmes offered at the varsity.

The central universities in Delhi that have completely opted for CUET for their admissions process are Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU).

"The officiating Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Shakeel will hold a meeting of deans of all schools of Jamia on July 18. They will hold discussion on how to go about the situation and start the admission process," the official said.

The NTA on Sunday announced a re-test for over 1,000 CUET UG candidates on July 19 following complaints from the candidates, including issues of time loss due to the distribution of the wrong question paper.

The agency, however, has not given clarity on the declaration of result, which was originally scheduled to be released on June 30 and has now been delayed by over two weeks.

As a result of this, undergraduate admissions in many universities in Delhi that depend on CUET for its admissions remain in doldrums. The academic session in these universities were supposed to begin from August 1.

To deal with the delay, many university in Delhi, including JNU and Ambedkar University, plan to hold extra classes in the evening after regular hours and on weekends besides shortening their winter break to cover up for the syllabus.

The NTA is currently under scanner for alleged irregularities in the competitive exams held by it including NEET-UG and UGC NET. PTI SJJ AS AS